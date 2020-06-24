MADISON — This looks like a good time to do road projects.
After reviewing requests for proposals, the Madison County board of commissioners selected Ameritas to issue up to $5 million in bonds to help pay for hard surfacing road projects.
The county board had contacted three bond underwriters and three Norfolk banks to see what kind of interest there would be in issuing the bonds.
After reviewing the proposals for fees, debt service, interest rates and other factors, an ad hoc committee recommended Ameritas. The committee consisted of Dick Johnson, road engineer; Troy Uhlir, county board chairman; Anne Pruss, county clerk; and Nancy Scheer, past county clerk.
The county board reviewed the committee’s recommendations and voted 3-0 to go with Ameritas as well on Tuesday.
“It looks like those are the lowest rates and all-around best proposal,” said commissioner Christian Ohl.
The interest rate for the bonds begins at .7 of 1% and will rise to 1.45% in the 10th and final year.
The rate could change slightly by the time all the documents are signed but still will be historically low. Ohl said the cost of the debt for 10 years is actually lower than most change orders.
Johnson said the county isn’t obligated to take all $5 million at once, but the interest rates won’t be held at the current level. The interest rates will be whatever the interest rates are when the money is issued, he said.
This is the second year the county has issued bonds to help pay for accelerated road improvements. The county had been getting about 5 to 6 miles of its nearly 200 miles of asphalt and hard-surfaced roads resurfaced annually but wasn’t keeping up.
It is hoped that by using bonds and getting the roads resurfaced at up to 15 or 16 miles annually, the county will be able to get back into a situation where it can keep up with road maintenance.
Schmidt said he doesn’t like to issue debt because it can restrict future commissioners, but with the cost of borrowing lower than the cost of annual construction increases, it makes sense to complete as much work as possible now.
Ohl said he agrees. “Getting it done this year is cheaper than getting it done next year,” he said.
Uhlir said the road projects aren’t just overlays that will last a few years. They are reconstruction of the hard surfaces, which should last 12 to 15 years, he said.