MADISON — Madison County and Norfolk will be able to get a grant that will pay for most of the costs associated with three emergency warning sirens.

Bobbi Risor, the Region 11 emergency manager, told the Madison County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Wednesday that the entities received a grant for about $105,000, with about 10% of it required to be local funds. The City of Norfolk will provide those funds.

The grant will cover two replacement sirens and one new siren. One of the sirens to be replaced will be on Bonita Drive in southern Norfolk.

Part of the next step will include drafting a memorandum of understanding between Norfolk and Madison County. There also is a pole where the siren on Bonita Drive will be located that likely will need to be replaced at the county’s expense.

There was some question if that siren on Bonita Drive was from 1963, the late 1980s or early 2000s.

Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said he believes the siren on Bonita Drive was last replaced around 2000. Smith and commissioners remembered a grant from around then that funded some sirens.

Commissioners directed Anne Pruss, county clerk, to find the last memorandum of understanding and then the county can base its next MOU off that one.

Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he had spoken to Sheriff Todd Volk, who indicated that he would be willing to help write the memorandum of understanding.

Madison County’s financial responsibility on the siren on Bonita Drive likely would be providing the pole and electricity to it, Uhlir said.

The Region 11 area includes Madison, Stanton and Pierce counties. The counties and cities in them combined resources to better respond to emergencies and avoid duplication of efforts decades ago.

