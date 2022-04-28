New space will allow Northeast Community College’s agricultural programs to continue to improve and expand the quality of instruction.
Tara Smydra, dean of science, technology, agriculture and math, cited a meeting of the veterinary technology program’s advisory committee, made up of professionals in the industry and faculty, where a discussion took place on how to fully utilize the new building.
“The excitement they had and the creative thoughts, innovative ideas and planning that is happening simply from having spaces that allow us to do more for the community and students is wonderful. It is obvious that our community members appreciate and value what we do at Northeast, and we can’t wait to do more to serve our community and our students,” Smydra said.
More than 20% of the funding for the Nexus campaign came from the family of Phyllis and the late Duane Acklie through the Acklie Charitable Foundation. Both are natives of Madison County and alumni of Norfolk Junior College, one of the institutions that merged to become Northeast Community College.
They went on to establish Crete Carrier Corp., which has grown into a transporter of virtually any product and operates more than 5,000 tractors and 13,000 trailers throughout the continental United States.
Halley Acklie Kruse was joined at Tuesday’s celebration with her grandmother, Phyllis Acklie, and other family members. Speaking on behalf of the family, Acklie Kruse commended Northeast Community College for its efforts to successfully establish the Nexus campaign and bring the project to where it is today.
“Reaching a goal like this does not happen without incredible effort and teamwork.”
She said the strength of the project’s vision was put into sharp focus over the past two years and demonstrates the need for all industries to innovate.
“And that is why I think the Nexus campaign has resonated with businesses, individuals and the broader community because investing in what is next for sustainable agriculture, next for Nebraska’s workforce and next for innovation is necessary for students, future farmers and ranchers to have the problem-solving skills needed to meet the demands of the future,” Acklie Kruse said. “Thank you to everyone who played a part in bringing this vision to life.”