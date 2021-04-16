MADISON — There was good news and bad news earlier this week concerning the Madison County Courthouse’s HVAC system.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, Jeremy Reiter and Ashley Leonardo of Omaha updated commissioners on the county’s Trane HVAC system.
The bad news is that it is past the end of its life. It is to the point where it needs to be upgraded or replaced because the system isn’t made anymore, Reiter said.
“With the new technology on the front end, you would gain what I call significant advantages toward energy savings,” Reiter said.
In other words, the good news is that the energy savings would go a long way toward paying for it, he said. Leonardo said the project also could be split up so it isn’t such a big cost at once.
The new system, estimated at about $130,000, also would be such that officials could log in remotely to set heating or check it through a secure system.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he understands that the entire system wouldn’t have to be updated all at once, but rather as it falls apart. The downside of that might be it would end up costing more in total, he said.
Reiter said that’s correct. He said the front-end system, which needs to be replaced now, no longer is made.
“The last I checked, which was a couple of months ago, there were 60 left in the entire U.S.,” Reiter said. “Getting a hold of one of those in case yours dies is going to be pretty pricey.”
Given the costs, commissioners said they would need to put it up for bid.
The County Purchasing Act doesn’t allow counties to break up projects into smaller projects to get around putting a project up for bids.
It does allow the governing board to waive the bidding requirements if the county can save a significant amount of money by entering into a special purchase. If the county were to choose that path, it would have to publish its special purchase intentions, stating the items considered and inviting informal quotes.
“I have no problem bidding it,” Uhlir said.
One of the advantages of the new system is that heating and cooling in individual rooms can be controlled by remote instead of wiring.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if the new system would require special training for workers.
Reiter and Leonardo said it won’t as it is user friendly and is easy to work. It can be set up to access by as many employees as the county wants.
“That’s something we coordinate with you as an end user,” Reiter said, “when we’re replacing a piece of equipment and setting it up that you guys have the people in place that you want in case somebody is gone.”
Commissioners took no action on the information but said they intend to seek proposals from interested companies.