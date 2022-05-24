On the Fourth of July, the Madison County Historical Society expects to have completed its move from Madison’s city hall, library and museum to the building next door, which was previously owned by the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association.
In January, the decision to make the move was made at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting. A few weeks later, the Madison County Historical Society board, along with a few volunteers, started to make the move.
“We were told that the building we are moving to was built for a museum,” said Marilyn Moyer, Madison County Historical Society treasurer. “The result by the commissioners was that we would put everything in here.”
The Madison County Historical Society is now moving everything into its new home, trying to find a place for every item received over the years.
The move to a downsized building has been difficult for the Madison County Historical Society to figure out where everything will belong, along with adding shelves and hanging items on walls to utilize every bit of space.
“This building is about 800 feet smaller, and we have about 12 less walls,” Moyer said. “We also have no signs outside, so how will people know it’s a museum?”
Despite the change of scenery, the Madison County Historical Society will continue to receive donations and any additional artifacts to add to the collection.
“We operate on donations,” Moyer said.
One major problem facing the Madison County Historical Society has been removing items that were loaned because of the smaller space.
“The museum has been a good place to keep things,” Moyer said. “We have to ask people to consider taking back their materials, but we are sorry we can no longer designate this space.”
The Madison County Historical Society still plans to keep as much history of Madison as possible in the building and will even rotate various items and displays.
A few displays that brings back Madison’s history include a 36-star flag from the 1960s, the communications display, the lilacs in Madison, a 1910 Wilson Moline buggy, a suni car and a 1,000-piece Christmas village.
In July, the Madison County Historical Society will open its doors, allowing those from around the Northeast Nebraska area to catch up on the rich history in Madison.
“We want to help make towns grow and come alive,” Moyer said. “We haven’t stopped cooperating with the library, the county and the city.”