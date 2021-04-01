MADISON — Election commissioners will have their own race this year.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners was given a timeline of how it will need to comply with redistricting once the U.S. Census figures are completed and the Nebraska Legislature redraws its districts to reflect population shifts over the past 10 years.
Wayne Bena, deputy secretary of the state for elections, gave a timetable for how redistricting will work. Because of COVID-19, the deadlines for when the U.S. Census will supply figures will be delayed, making for a compressed deadline.
“A lot of the states have worse deadlines than we do in Nebraska,” Bena told the county board on Tuesday through a Zoom connection. Some states are considering suing, he said.
Nebraska last went through redistricting in 2011. Once the state gets the numbers, the Nebraska Legislature is expected to work in a bipartisan fashion to redraw legislative districts as well as for Congress, the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Nebraska State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents. In 2011, that legislative bill was passed on May 26, but the Legislature had been given census figures in late February.
Once the Legislature is finished, all political subdivisions then must have their lines redrawn within six months, Bena said.
Bena, who previously worked as the Sarpy County election commissioner, said counties then will have to redraw their precinct lines. One of the rules is that precincts cannot have more than one state senator.
That has not been a problem in the past in Madison County because it has been one legislative district, but at some point the county could be split.
That means the county’s precinct lines cannot be drawn so that they cross legislative boundaries, Bena said.
There’s another rule that a precinct cannot have more than 1,750 voters in it. That’s designated by how many voters vote at a precinct.
Counties can take up to eight weeks to redraw their precincts. Most will not take that long, but heavy populated counties take longer, such as Douglas and Lancaster counties, Bena said.
Once the county draws the precinct lines, they go to the subdivisions below them. That includes city councils, school boards, natural resources districts and so on, he said.
Counties used to get six to eight weeks to draw these lines, but this year will have about four weeks, under the timeline laid out Tuesday.
The commissioners also met with Tyson Larson, who served as a state senator representing six counties in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Larson now works for gWorks, a computer software company.
“We at the secretary of state’s office are strongly recommending that all counties work with a vendor,” Bena said.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a vendor and software package from gWorks for $8,950 that will assist with redistricting. It is the middle package that was offered, and it will save the county clerk’s office considerable time redrawing legislative lines.
The vendor helps to keep the county within all state laws, while keeping commissioners in their districts and evening out population growth.
The gWorks company is one of several vendors assisting counties and municipalities with redistricting and already has about 30 counties signed up.
Bena said some counties still redraw with pencil and by hand, but it is not recommended, especially with the technology out there.
“Elections are under big scrutiny right now,” he said, noting that the technology enables the county to see how many people are represented in a precinct instantly by shifting a line.
Larson said the counties are being assisted in the order in which they sign up.
Madison County also received good news from the secretary of state’s office on Tuesday. It is being reimbursed $44,877 for election costs last year related to COVID-19.
Those funds will go into the county’s general fund.