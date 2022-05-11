Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss said while there was minor confusion for some voters on Tuesday because of recent redistricting, everything else went according to plan for the primary election.
“Numbers seem to be up from what I expected,” Pruss said. “With a couple of precincts, we got at least a third of the registered voters for that precinct. I think that’s kind of a high number for a nonpresidential primary.”
Pruss said Madison County sent out about 4,000 early-voter applications, and more than 1,800 (45%) were returned. The keen interest from Madison County voters, Pruss said, can be attributed to “hot-topic” school board races, a compelling governor’s race and the fact that the U.S. congressional race has a local candidate, Mike Flood.
The clerk said with a laugh that she hoped to be home by 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pruss set that goal, she said, because 3:30 a.m. is when she got home following the 2020 primary election. She and her staff would have to be back at the courthouse during normal hours on Wednesday logging voter registration and a plethora of other paperwork. Election results were posted online well before then, just after 11 p.m.
Pruss credited poll workers for conducting a smooth election process on Tuesday.
“We have one goal in mind — to have our election done correctly,” Pruss said. “And I think that was the case.”