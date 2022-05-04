The Madison County Republican Party announced its support for Republicans in local races on Tuesday afternoon.
“In recognizing the candidates that share these same values, we highlight the Republican candidates in these local nonpartisan city elections,” according to a news release.
In the Norfolk City Council races, the party has identified Corey Granquist (Ward 1); Shane Clausen (Ward 2); Justin B. Webb (Ward 3); Andrew McCarthy, Zach Steiner and Michele Sanchez. (Ward 4).
“In the role of public education in development of effective and responsible citizens, we believe that decisions regarding the education of children properly belong to parents and guardians,” the release said in part.
In recognizing the candidates who share these values, the party also has identified Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Randy Dee in the nonpartisan Norfolk school board election.