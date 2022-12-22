MADISON — It looks as though Madison County will have to pay at least $400,000 to build a bridge on private property in Boone County based on an agreement in the early 1940s that benefited Madison and Boone counties.
Whether it could be even more costly depends on a couple of factors, including whether the Madison County Board of Commissioners will agree to expand the bridge wider than it was originally built and if Boone County will pay for the costs to expand it wider or contribute toward it.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, along with their attorney, Jason Doele, met to discuss the bridge on the Julsens’ property over the Shell Creek. The property is at 1741 340th Ave. in Newman Grove but is located in Boone County.
A possible source of disagreement is who should be responsible for cleaning the bridge if corn stalks or logs plug it or get hung up.
The Julsens originally appeared before the Madison County commissioners in March to ask about the possibility of replacing the bridge. The couple and two attorneys informed the county of a contract from the 1940s that indicated Madison County would be responsible for maintaining it.
After research, it was determined that two bridges existed on the Madison and Boone county line in 1940. Then, the two counties agreed to change the creek’s channel and use only one bridge — on the Julsens’ private property in Boone County. For whatever reason, only Madison County is listed in the agreement as having to pay to maintain it.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, gave the county board an update on costs he had estimated for a new bridge.
Johnson said a 90-foot bridge using concrete slabs with a deck width of 16½ feet, which would allow 3 or 4 inches for guard rails, would allow for a 16-foot width, which would match what exists there.
Based on a similar bridge that was recently built and adding about 10% because of ongoing cost increases, the estimated cost will be about $402,000, Johnson said.
“Hopefully that’s a little high, but who knows?” Johnson said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said work was done in the 1960s to maintain the bridge, which is not able to be used and isn’t functioning. The county has put in a temporary road with three culverts beneath it.
“From that agreement (in the 1940s), we’re trying to move forward,” Uhlir said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked Johnson what time frame he saw for getting the bridge built.
Johnson said it would be sometime next year. That time frame would be somewhat contingent on getting materials.
Doelle asked what it would cost to widen the bridge either 4 feet or 8 feet.
Johnson said widening the bridge likely would add about $20,000 as each slab is about 2 feet, 10 inches wide. Each slab is about $6,000 so three slabs would be about $18,000.
“That’s real rough now,” Johnson said. “Don’t depose me on that.”
Doelle said if the bridge is going to be rebuilt, his clients would like it wider as equipment is wider now.
Uhlir said he understands wanting to get equipment across it and that the current bridge — if it would have held — is not that wide.
Rodney Julsen said the counties benefited by having to replace only one bridge. In addition, the creek was moved into his property.
“The county won back in 1940,” Julsen said. “We’ve taken the brunt of the flooding.”
County attorney Joe Smith and Johnson requested the board move into executive session because of possible litigation.
After reconvening in open session, Uhlir said Madison County would discuss with Boone County the expanded bridge costs beyond 16 feet.
“They’ve benefited. As you’ve said, we’ve benefited, but they benefited as well,” Uhlir said.
Uhlir said Madison County would start working on the design and pay for a bridge that is 16 feet wide.
“If you guys want to increase that, work with us on costs,” Uhlir said.
Madison County is looking to make it as cost-effective and efficient as possible, given that taxpayer dollars will be paying for it, he said.
“And then we’ll start working on permits with the (Army) Corps because that’s going to be a process,” Uhlir said.
Once design is completed, it could be bid, with construction taking place after July 1.
Johnson said he believes the Julsens should have to maintain the channel, such as if a log gets hung up on the bridge. The log will have to be removed before it hurts the bridge.
“It’s not our bridge. Why should we have to do that?” Julsen asked.
“It’s your channel,” Johnson said.
Julsen said they have cleaned the channel in the past, but with all the no-till and minimum till, the corn stalks go in the creek and the Julsens get them. They don’t want to have to maintain the creek, he said.
The maintenance issue wasn’t resolved.
“We’re getting closer,” Uhlir said.
Julsen said he just wants to maintain the east entrance that they had prior to 1940.
“I’m fine with going back to 1940 and we don’t have a bridge and you don’t have a bridge you have to worry about for us,” Julsen said. “But then ...”
“Put the channel back and build two bridges,” Uhlir said.
“Right, it that’s simple,” Julsen said.
Uhlir said he doesn’t think Julsen is being unreasonable. Anyone in his situation likely would be asking for the same thing, including himself, Uhlir said.
Commissioners will talk to Boone County about the additional width and get back to the Julsens.