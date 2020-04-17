Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
Facebook image

Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department indicated an additional confirmed COVID-19 case was detected in Madison County.

On Friday afternoon, the department posted new totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page. The department indicates that Madison County now has eight positive tests out of 255 total tests. Stanton County also had another positive test, bringing its total to two out of 21 tests.

Cuming County has had two positive tests out of 30 and Burt County has had one positive test out of 35 tests.

The health department indicates it has had two deaths. Both of them have been in Madison County.

