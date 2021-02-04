Nebraska State Patrol NDN
A suspect, wanted on an arrest warrant connected to a traffic stop last summer near Norfolk, has been arrested in Montana.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said patrol investigators worked with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Anaconda Police Department, both of Montana, to locate Jess Brenk, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The investigation began on Aug. 1, 2020, when a trooper arrested Brenk during a traffic stop on Highway 81 near Norfolk. The truck-tractor/semi-trailer Brenk was driving had been reported stolen out of Minnesota, the patrol said.

Brenk provided a fake name and resisted arrest during the encounter. He was lodged in Madison County Jail. After posting bond, he fled Nebraska.

An arrest warrant was issued for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Thomas said patrol investigators were able to gain information that Brenk was in Anaconda, Montana. He was arrested without incident Wednesday by the

Anaconda Police Department and is awaiting extradition.

