A Minnesota man who has evaded sentencing on multiple felony charges in Madison County for more than eight months has been arrested.
Jess Brenk, 35, was apprehended by law enforcement in Rock Rapids, Iowa, last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Brenk spent about a week in jail in the northwest Iowa town before he was extradited back to Madison County. He is facing charges stemming from an August 2020 incident in which he stole a semi-trailer truck from Minnesota and lied to law enforcement about his identity.
Court records show that Brenk failed to appear for a hearing on Dec. 21, 2020, and subsequently had a warrant issued for his arrest. He was arrested in February 2021 in Anaconda, Montana, after the Nebraska State Patrol had learned of his possible whereabouts.
Brenk pleaded guilty to felony theft, false reporting, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to appear in March 2020. He was scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge James Kube for those convictions on May 20, 2021, but he again failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Brenk’s trouble with the law in Nebraska began on Aug. 1, 2020, when he was pulled over by state troopers near the Madison-Pierce county line on Highway 81 for a traffic violation. According to an affidavit supporting Brenk’s arrest, he was unable to provide a driver’s license but identified himself as someone with the initials “J.M.”
He told the troopers that the semi he had been driving was for sale and that he was dropping it off in Central City. Authorities completed a records check on the semi and learned that it was stolen out of Minnesota.
Law enforcement then arrested Brenk, who continued speaking to troopers under the guise of “J.M.” While authorities were arresting Brenk, they asked him to turn over his cellphone, which he refused. The phone had to be physically removed from Brenk by multiple troopers.
While Brenk was being transported to the Madison County Jail, he apparently managed to light a cigarette with a lighter in the back of a patrol vehicle. According to the affidavit, the trooper pulled the vehicle over and demanded Brenk turn over the cigarette and lighter, which he refused.
Troopers had to physically remove Brenk from the patrol vehicle, which he resisted. Authorities were eventually able to confiscate the cigarette and lighter, and Brenk was placed back into the patrol vehicle in handcuffs.
Once at the jail, a fingerprint test showed that Brenk was lying about his identity.
Less than a week after Brenk was booked at the Madison County Jail, he was charged following an incident involving a fire alarm activation at the jail.
According to jail deputies, they learned that Brenk had struck a ventilation duct near a sprinkler in his cell. He said that he had hit the sprinkler area because he was upset due to his belief that a jail nurse had been ignoring him for multiple days.
Between all his charges, Brenk faces up to 25 years in prison. Per the plea deal in March 2020, the prosecution had agreed to recommend a 3- to 5-year prison term for Brenk. Judges are not required to follow the state’s recommendation and may sentence someone to a sentence anywhere within the possible range of penalties.
Brenk was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He is represented by Chelsey Hartner of the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.