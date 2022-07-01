At the 2022 Madison County Fashion Show last Saturday at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 19 youths exhibited 39 outfits and projects that they had sewn, tie-dyed, decorated or purchased. Narrators for the event included Ellie Afrank, Evelyn Ash, Kiara Brachle, Aria Hoehne, Alexis Hoffmann and Ashley Schutt.
This year, two modeling representatives instead of one could be selected in both modeling divisions to advance to the Nebraska State Fair in August. Those representing Madison County will be:
— Advanced clothing modeling champion: Alexis Hoffmann, Norfolk.
— Advanced clothing modeling reserve champion: Skyler Tegeler, Meadow Grove.
— Shopping in style modeling champion: Serenity Strong, Newman Grove.
— Shopping in style modeling reserve champion: Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove.
The advanced clothing construction winners were:
— Clothing 2 construction champion: Hayden Ferguson, Norfolk.
— Clothing 2 construction reserve champion: Serenity Strong, Newman Grove.