This year’s Madison County Fair will feature new entertainment this summer.

The Madison County Ag Society announced Thursday that the band 3 Doors Down will perform on Saturday, July 9. The following night, in a departure from previous years, instead of a concert, the fair lineup takes to the skies with its first-ever FMX Freestyle Motor Cross performance.

The performance will feature pro riders — including some who have performed at the X Games — from Octane Addictions on dirt bikes and even snowmobiles performing aerial stunts.

The 2022 Madison County Fair will run from Wednesday through Sunday, July 5-10, and include three nights of Mid-States Championship Rodeo on Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday’s concert will feature 3 Doors Down, which has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. With multi-platinum hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You,” “Loser” and “When I’m Gone,” the main stage will host one of the biggest hit-making musical acts in the history of the Madison County Fair, organizers said.

Along with the grandstand entertainment, the 2022 Madison County Fair will feature a virtual reality game truck, caricature artist, fun photo booth and more. Also included will be the largest carnival midway in the region, plenty of fair food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a beer garden and live music in the dance pavilion each night.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5, on www.etix.com.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Go to www.madisoncountyfair.com or find the fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.

Tags

In other news

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

Amid pandemic, a rise in gambling addiction emerges

Amid pandemic, a rise in gambling addiction emerges

LAS VEGAS — The last bet Lou Remillard placed was a $2,000 online sports wager on a Major League Baseball game. The 46-year-old Las Vegas restaurateur was drunk and broken at the time and said that he no longer cared to be alive.

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

SYDNEY (AP) — Three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.