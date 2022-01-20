This year’s Madison County Fair will feature new entertainment this summer.
The Madison County Ag Society announced Thursday that the band 3 Doors Down will perform on Saturday, July 9. The following night, in a departure from previous years, instead of a concert, the fair lineup takes to the skies with its first-ever FMX Freestyle Motor Cross performance.
The performance will feature pro riders — including some who have performed at the X Games — from Octane Addictions on dirt bikes and even snowmobiles performing aerial stunts.
The 2022 Madison County Fair will run from Wednesday through Sunday, July 5-10, and include three nights of Mid-States Championship Rodeo on Wednesday through Friday.
Saturday’s concert will feature 3 Doors Down, which has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. With multi-platinum hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You,” “Loser” and “When I’m Gone,” the main stage will host one of the biggest hit-making musical acts in the history of the Madison County Fair, organizers said.
Along with the grandstand entertainment, the 2022 Madison County Fair will feature a virtual reality game truck, caricature artist, fun photo booth and more. Also included will be the largest carnival midway in the region, plenty of fair food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a beer garden and live music in the dance pavilion each night.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5, on www.etix.com.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Go to www.madisoncountyfair.com or find the fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.