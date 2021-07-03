Northeast Nebraskans who miss the bright lights of a carnival, sweet taste of funnel cake or the noise of crowded livestock shows will be able to get their fill in the region’s first county fair this year, returning in full swing after the pandemic.
The Madison County Fair is “back to normal” this summer, offering four nights of rodeo, two concerts and a slew of events from Tuesday, July 6, to Sunday, July 11.
The packed schedule features the Mid-States Championship Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. each night from Wednesday, July 7, through Friday, July 10. REO Speedwagon, with opening act Head East, will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, and Aaron Watson, with opening act Dylan Bloom Band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.
New attractions include a glass blowing demonstration, caricature drawings, an ATV rodeo, cornhole tournament and an ax-throwing trailer, said Linda Haack from the Madison County Agricultural Society.
Haack said the Madison County Fair board tries to bring in new acts and events each year to attract visitors.
“The board visits other fairs and conventions to get ideas — our board members have things they have seen, and we put our heads together,” Haack said. “We have a lot of people here setting up already, so the preparation has been going well.”
Over her 27 years of planning the fair, Haack said the most popular events are always the concerts and rodeos, something that was definitely missed last summer when the fair had to be condensed because of COVID-19.
Concert and rodeo ticket sales began Thursday online at www.madisoncountyfair.com. People may reserve seats or buy general admission tickets. There will be no parking or gate fees for the entire fair.
The event also will feature a traditional carnival and several local food vendors, including Eat My Bloomers, Hall Family Foods, Jim’s Kettlecorn, the Knights of Columbus, Tastee Treat, Leon’s Food Truck and more.
Local residents aren’t the only ones anticipating the fair. Communities of 4-H and FFA members have been preparing all year to earn shiny ribbons at livestock shows or through static exhibit competitions.
Sarah Polacek, 4-H Extension associate, said her office received more than 500 exhibits earlier this week and she expects a couple of hundred more over the coming days.
It’s not unusual for the extension office to receive 800 to 900 entries in categories like woodworking, clothing, photography, food and horticulture.
The six-day fair also has several daily livestock competitions. From horses and hogs to cats and dogs, fairgoers can watch (and pet) their favorite animals.
Polacek said there will be basic COVID-19 regulations such as extra sanitation, but otherwise it should be a “normal fair.”
“Everything has been very smooth,” Polacek said about fair preparations. “It’s exciting to kind of be able to offer a more normal event for the kids.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit www.madisoncountyfair.com for more details and a complete fair schedule. The Madison County Fair will take place on the fairgrounds at 401 W. Sixth St. North in Madison.