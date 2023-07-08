The annual Madison County Fair, self-dubbed “the best week in July,” will kick off Tuesday, July 11, and last until Sunday, July 16, at 401 W. Sixth St. North in Madison. An array of events, including 4-H judging, live music entertainment, a rodeo, a carnival and more activities, will be present.
This year’s fair is the 150th anniversary for the Madison County Fair. To celebrate, the fair will be offering a free, fun event each day.
Wednesday will have a corn pit in which children may dig for prizes. On Thursday evening, families may enjoy complimentary root beer floats. Saturday afternoon features a scavenger hunt, and Sunday will have a corn dog eating contest.
Throughout the week, fairgoers can find caricature drawings and glass blowing demonstrations. World’s Funnest Photo Booth will be present as well. It operates as a typical booth except patrons can superimpose themselves on a fun background.
According to the fair’s website, “there are no parking or gate fees to get on the grounds so come out and enjoy the fun! You only need to purchase tickets to attend the events in the grandstand.”
Every day except Tuesday, the fairgrounds will host extra-cost evening entertainment. Tickets for all evening entertainment events may be purchased on the Madison County Fair website. For those who are unable to purchase tickets online, they may call 800-514-3849.
Tuesday’s slack rodeo will take place in the grandstand arena at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday will feature the Midstates Championship Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s evening entertainment will begin at 7 and present opener DJ Trife followed by headlining performer Nelly at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening presents Ian Munsick at 8:30.
Nelly is a different genre of performer than the fair usually books, but the fair organizers decided to step out of their comfort zone for a major anniversary year.
“It’s the 150th anniversary, so we listened to suggestions from local fairgoers and thought we’d try something different,” said Linda Haack, treasurer of the Madison County Fair.
One aspect that’s new this year is that fairgoers can now enjoy an adult beverage during the rodeo and concerts, Haack said.
The carnival part of the fair will be open evenings Wednesday-Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday hours are 6 to 10 p.m., Friday is 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday is 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday will be 4 to 10 p.m. A complete schedule of events along with ticket and wristband prices may be found at madisoncountyfair.com.