MADISON — Madison County is following up on a pledge to help rural fire districts and first responders upgrade their emergency radios — although some of the local communities might have to pay a small portion of it.
After a lengthy discussion earlier this week, the Madison County Board of Commissioners said they likely would have to cap the amount of funds they provide to the area communities for their radios at $2.5 million.
An estimate from Motorola, which is supplying the radios off of a state contract, establishes the cost at a little more than $2.9 million based on a list of needs turned in by the communities earlier.
After recently upgrading law enforcement radios in the towns when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office upgraded its radios, the county is trying to update all the towns’ first-responder radios. The City of Norfolk also upgraded its emergency radios for police and fire to the new state system just before that and would not get any of the county funds for radios.
New upgrades to the towns’ fire and rescue squads should help to make all the departments able to communicate with each other, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
The county plans to pay for them with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Nebraska’s share of ARPA was about $1 billion, including $6.4 million to $6.8 million for Madison County. Most area communities also received significant funds, although considerably less than Madison County.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, have been meeting with the communities to discuss needs.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he believes emergency services would be one of the most appropriate uses for ARPA funds. Uhlir said these volunteers take time out of their lives to help keep people safe.
Volk and representatives of the communities were on hand to answer questions from commissioners on Tuesday, along with two representatives of Motorola.
Volk said the county and fire departments have been talking about this for a couple of years, and he appreciated all the effort and time put in by everyone so far.
The costs include about $1.5 million for the radios and $1 million for a building and tower. There is a chance the tower wouldn’t be needed if an existing tower can handle the additional equipment for the system.
One of the discussion points by the county board was having Madison County finance the radios and then having the individual communities — Madison, Battle Creek, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Newman Grove — pay the county back for anything in excess of $2.5 million. That would enable the best deal possible on the radios if the county financed it.
Uhlir said there are other requests for the county’s ARPA funds, but radios are a priority so that communications can be enhanced.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if it wasn’t for the ARPA funds, would the communities still be getting the radios? Schmidt also asked the communities if they could use their best efforts to try to get only as many radios as they need.
“Our intention is $2.5 (million), but our promise is not $2.5 million,” Schmidt said.
Representatives of the fire departments said they would still need the radios, even without ARPA. They have been outdated for quite some time, and this would be an opportunity to get updated all at once so they can all communicate with one another again.
Representatives of Motorola said one of the things that might have happened is they would have had a countywide bond issue, which some counties in others regions have done.
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked if there would be new updates in the future, would these radios and this system be functional? Fire department and Motorola officials said it would.
“I don’t think the general public knew prior to this that these agencies couldn’t communicate with each other,” Stinson said.
The life of the radios is expected to be at least seven years, but some that are not this quality have lasted 15 to 20 years, Motorola officials said.
Commissioners did not take any formal action but said the fire departments or communities may need to make up the $400,000 to $500,000 that doesn’t get funded by the county.
Motorola officials said they would look at getting some proposals put together with different finance amounts and interest rates. The county board then will select what option makes the most sense for everyone’s needs.