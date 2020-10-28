MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners continued Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 restrictions but wasn’t ready to add any new constraints.
Upon entering the north or south ends of the Madison County Courthouse, the public is asked to read a notice in English and Spanish. Among other guidelines, masks are strongly recommended, social distancing requirements must be followed and gatherings are restricted to 25 people or 25% of the rated occupancy — not counting staff.
On Tuesday, the county board revisited whether it might be necessary to require temperature checks for people entering the courthouse. Anyone with a fever — often a symptom of someone with the coronavrius — would not be allowed to enter the courthouse.
Around the courthouse Tuesday, it appeared the majority of people were wearing masks and keeping space between each other.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he went to the courthouse three times last week and noticed most people wore masks.
“I would say that maybe 95% of the people had masks on,” Uhlir said.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said all the courthouse offices are supplied with PPE, or Personal Protective Equipment, including gloves, masks and shields.
She said the county is still considering thermometers.
Uhlir said thermometers could be difficult to obtain. Uhlir received an email about a thermometer that would take less than a second to get a reading.
Apparently, the county could get reimbursed for the thermometer, which would be connected to Wi-Fi and would need to be monitored by an employee, he said.
The thermometers cost between $2,000 and $2,400 each, and there is no guarantee the county would get reimbursed, Uhlir said.
Pruss said the county likely would need one for both the north and south entrances, as well as the jail entrance. To be safe, it probably would take three and up to $7,500, she said.
Pruss said the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is supposed to reimburse the county for them.
Another concern mentioned is that there would need to be an employee to monitor the screenings, she said.
Uhlir said there are more unknowns. Will the temperature checks need to be taken until May 1 or possibly forever, depending on how long the coronavirus lasts, he asked.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said it sounds like the same technology with the quick-read thermometers that many schools have.
Pruss said another option the county might wish to consider is purchasing $150 thermometers for the doors, but it still would require someone at each of the doors operating them and screening people.
Pruss said she is working with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to try to get the thermometers and determine what would be most economical.
In addition, some courts may require those in the courtroom to wear masks or restrict the number of people in the courtroom, even if there are no such requirements in the courthouse.