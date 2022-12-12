MADISON — Madison County is considering whether to join a growing number of counties in Nebraska that use an imagery that can assist with everything from measuring the heights of grain bins to seeing how much land a river has eroded.
The high-resolution aerial imagery is offered by EagleView Technology and already is being used by the City of Norfolk.
Ryan Poots of EagleView Technology spent nearly an hour last week discussing the technology and providing a demonstration to the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which took no action following the presentation.
Poots, who lives in Elkhorn, serves as the district sales manager for the company for Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa.
Jeff Hackerott, Madison County assessor, said he asked Poots to speak to the county board.
“They’re a provider of high-quality imagery,” Hackerott said, “much higher quality than we currently have available. I wanted you to be able to see what the (possibilities) are that are out there.”
Hackerott said the good thing about the imagery is that the planes that take the imagery do it from all four directions, which enables measuring to be recorded for such things as wall heights, peak highs on buildings or pitches on buildings.
The current imagery that the county has is skewed. Some of the projections are up to 15 feet off, Hackerott said.
Poots said the technology isn’t used to look into windows or read license plates.
“It’s not that good,” he said. “Even our really, really high resolution is not that good. That’s DOD (Department of Defense) Hollywood stuff.”
The imagery is made available by planes capturing multiple images, which creates overlaps and more perspectives on the ground. The planes generally fly over an area every three years.
Among the area counties that already use the imagery are Stanton, Wayne, Colfax, Dixon, Dakota and Dodge. Madison County also would have a possibility of a major funding partner because Norfolk already employs the company every three years.
With the Norfolk capture, that’s already one-fourth of the county, Poots said. If Madison County partnered with the city, there would be a savings, he said.
Norfolk already has images from 2016 and 2019, and is scheduled to have 2023 and 2026 images.
Another benefit is that if Madison County does sign up, it is free to all the offices in the county. There would not be separate fees for the assessor’s office, zoning officer or any others within the county, Poots said.
The imagery also can be combined with other technologies that the county uses, Poots said.
“We will guarantee our measurements to be over 99% accurate,” Poots said. “It just comes down to human error.”
Commissioners expressed interest in getting the technology for the county.
Hackerott and Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, said the technology would result in labor savings and would be helpful to them.
Poots estimated the fly-over would take place in late March or early April. That’s before the trees leaf out.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, asked if the county didn’t have the funds in the current budget, could the county pay for it after the fly-over?
The next fiscal year budget begins July 1.
Poots said his company would work with the county, including being able to spread the costs over three years and do the initial payment in the next fiscal year.
The cost for the county would be about $80,000 every three years.