The Madison County comprehensive plan survey can be completed online by visiting MadisonCounty2032.com or by scanning a QR code.
Hard copies of the survey can be picked up at the Madison County Courthouse. The deadline to complete the survey online or mailing postmark date is Tuesday, March 1.
The input received through the survey will provide important information to elected officials, planning commission members and county staff responsible for developing and enforcing land use regulations in the county.
The results of the survey will be presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission and board of commissioners during one of their regular meetings in March.
The consultants then will incorporate the survey results into the comprehensive plan, which is scheduled to be complete in September.
Per state law, the plans must provide graphical and textual material that communicates the county's land use goals and policies. The plans should be the foundation of the county's zoning regulations. The plan will cover all lands outside of the zoning jurisdictions of the incorporated areas in Madison County.
To assist with making land use goals and setting policy, the plans must incorporate input from residents living and working in rural Madison County. The county is now seeking input from residents that will assist with creating and enforcing land use policies.
Under the direction of Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning director, Madison County has been working to update its comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is a 10-year plan that is meant to guide all land use decisions made by the county planning commission and board of commissioners.
Through the joint efforts of Pierce County Economic Development, Madison County Commissioners and Pierce County Commissioners, both counties are the recipients of a USDA grant that is providing funds to support the completion of the counties' comprehensive plans.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Learn more and get project status updates by visiting www.riseourregion.com on the web.