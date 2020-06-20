Madison County Courthouse NDN
Daily News archive

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a long agenda. They are scheduled to consider options from Nationwide deferred compensation for guaranteed minimum interest rate for county employees; receive a report from county attorney Joseph Smith on enforcement of a contract with Tax Evaluation Inc.; select a firm to provide underwriting services for Highway Allocation Pledge Bonds, review office budgets and fund balances and consider resolutions to transfer budget authority and review and process claims.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Madison County commissioners to meet

