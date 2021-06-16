Madison County Click It or Ticket numbers

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued two citations during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility seatbelt enforcement campaign from May 24 to June 6. Authorities conducted a total of 62 traffic stops, issuing 27 citations and making two arrests.
“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign was a real success,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “Through our enforcement efforts, we believe we helped keep community members safe and reminded drivers of the importance of buckling up. Issuing tickets was not our goal, but it was a way to remind people of the importance of such a simple action.”