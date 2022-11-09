Cool weather and sporadic rain in the area couldn’t keep Norfolkans from the polls on Tuesday, as several state, regional and local races, as well as some hotly contested ballot issues, were decided by voters.
As a result, Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss said voter turnout for this election cycle was higher than usual for a midterm election. As county clerk, Pruss also serves as election commissioner for Madison County.
“We had an outstanding turnout and we have a lot of votes to count,” Pruss said late Tuesday, as her office was still working through election returns.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Pruss said that she was projecting 50% to 60% turnout, but with hours still remaining before polls closed, some precincts were already reporting over 50% turnout.
Pruss added that turnout could be especially heavy in Norfolk given the city council Ward 4 race and the proposed bond issue that has been a source of controversy in the community in recent weeks.
Across the state, election officials had been predicting close to a 58% turnout among registered voters. According to the secretary of state’s website, 52.8% of registered voters cast ballots across the state.
On Tuesday, Nebraskans elected Jim Pillen as their new governor, as well as approving constitutional amendments requiring new Voter ID restrictions and raising the minimum wage across the state.
Nationwide, more than 40 million registered voters had cast their ballots in preliminary voting before the polls opened on Tuesday morning. The 2022 midterm election cycle has been one of the most contentious in recent history as control of the U.S House and Senate, as well as several key governor’s races will be determined.
Pruss said that as of late in the day Tuesday, there were no problems reported at voting locations, other than some individuals were surprised to find that their voting precinct had changed since the last election.
“I know some people were frustrated because the place where they had been voting for 10 years had changed,” Pruss said.
Pruss explained that it was necessary to rearrange some of the voting precincts simply because the old configuration was inefficient and while some locations were being overrun with voters, others might only see a couple of hundred during the course of Election Day.
The way precincts are laid out now, poll workers have a much more even workflow, Pruss said.
As far as tabulation of results, as of late Tuesday night, Pruss said she expected all precincts and early voting ballots to be counted.
In Madison County, voters use paper ballots, as no electronic voting mechanisms are utilized in the county. After polls are closed, those ballots are taken to the Madison County Courthouse, where they are counted.
Pruss ran unopposed and earned a second term as Madison County clerk and county elections commissioner on Tuesday.