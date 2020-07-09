MADISON — A cooperative spirit between Madison County and the City of Norfolk law enforcement agencies should result in a savings for taxpayers.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners, Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff, brought the county board up to date on an advisory committee that is being formed to give guidance on a new communications center that should benefit not only those entities, but also others, including rural fire districts.
Volk said the City of Norfolk’s 911 center was chosen to be one of the main hubs for dispatching in the area.
“For us as a county to keep that going and purchase all the new equipment, it’s going to be an extraordinary amount of money,” Volk said.
Both the county and city have discussed for years combining dispatching services. In fact, Volk said, the city and county are one of the last places in the state where the services have not been combined already.
The advisory committee, which was approved Monday evening by the Norfolk City Council, was approved 3-0 by the county board on Tuesday.
Volk said he expects in the long run, having the dispatch center combined will actually benefit both bodies.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller and Shane Weidner, Norfolk public safety director, also spoke briefly in support of the combined dispatching center. The advisory committee also includes a representative of the rural fire departments.
Volk said with both the city and county updating their communication radios, this is a good time to look at combining the dispatch services.
“Everything works together,” Volk said. “It’s a little bit different system from what the police system up there and from what we use, but in our radios, we just need to do a software update and we’ll be able to talk to officer to officer and dispatch center.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said when the state chose Norfolk as a hub for dispatching services, the state agreed to fund the new upgraded equipment.
If the county were to pay for that same equipment to stay up to date, it would involve hundreds of thousands of dollars, along with two new phone lines. By sharing, it will make a big difference for both budgets, Uhlir said.
The City of Norfolk has 12 dispatchers, including the supervisor. The county has seven, with five of them likely to be added.
The advisory board will consist of a county commissioner, city council member, representative of the sheriff’s department, police, fire division, dispatch center supervisor and representative of the rural fire department appointment.
Uhlir said the goal is by July 1, 2021, the combined dispatch center will be operating. Some of the county’s equipment also will be used in Norfolk.
Commissioner Christian Uhlir said he appreciates all the work that everyone has put in to get the advisory committee established. In the long run, this should get rid of some redundancies and will benefit everyone, he said.