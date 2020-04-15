MADISON — Based on early requests, Madison County residents are ready to vote by mail.
Anne Pruss, county clerk and election commissioner, said so many requests already have come in for mail ballots that the county had to borrow envelopes from neighboring counties to keep up with requests.
More than 5,000 mail requests already had come in as of late last week, with county officials driving to Stanton, Antelope, Dixon, Wayne, Knox and Cedar counties to borrow brown and white envelopes to accommodate the requests.
On Monday, 10,000 white and 10,000 brown envelopes that had been ordered arrived, so the county will be able to replenish the envelopes it borrowed last week, Pruss said.
It costs voters $1.20 in postage to mail in their completed ballot. The county also is setting up a ballot box outside of the courthouse that may be accessed 24 hours a day. By the end of Tuesday, the ballot box was supposed to be in service on the sidewalk near the south end of the courthouse entrance.
“I do apologize that we cannot provide a second location in the Norfolk area as a drop-off location, but you can come down 24/7,” Pruss said. “That box (on the south end) will be open. You can drop your ballots off at that location.”
The county has a population of roughly 36,000 people, with more than 20,000 of them registered to vote. That means that already about 25 percent of the eligible voters are doing so by mail.
Pruss said most of the requests it has received for ballots have been processed within 24 hours. People have been sending in the letter from the secretary or state seeking mail ballots, going online or mailing in requests.
Anyone who has not received a ballot within 10 days of requesting one should contact the clerk’s office, Pruss said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he appreciates the efforts of Pruss and others at the courthouse who have been assisting.
The 5,000 absentee and mail-in ballots are much higher than usual already, he said, and some of the other departments have been assisting.
“It’s been nice that all the other offices have stepped up and helped,” Uhlir said.
For those who still want to vote by mail, the request to get ballots to the clerk’s office must be postmarked by Friday, May 1. The primary election is Tuesday, May 12.
Pruss said she also has been getting a lot of poll workers for the election. About the only area she is short is Newman Grove, which has two workers so far. At least six workers are needed, she said.