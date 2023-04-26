The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Donna Primrose, county treasurer; Todd Volk, sheriff; and at least six other county elected officials, about seven from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 3 hours, 36 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Awarded a contract for 2023 asphalt projects to the low bidder, Western Engineering Co., in the amount of $4,339,134.
— Awarded a contract to the low bidder, Dixon Construction, in the amount of $1,037,096 for Project C-59-(988) (Norfolk Northeast).
— Approved an agreement with d.w.b. Inc. for remodeling the Madison County public defender’s building, 104 S. Main St., in Madison in the amount of $52,730.
— Approved an interlocal agreement for Newman Grove for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.
— Approved contract with One Office Solution for purchase of mobile shelving components in the amount of $24,313.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement with Norfolk Iron and Metal Co. for a temporary easement for Project No. C-59(988) (Victory Road ridge replacement).
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an interlocal agreement for the joint establishment and operation of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
— Approved maintenance responsibilities of the north half-mile of 549th Avenue between 822nd Road and 823rd Road.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with NorthEast PET Region to participate in Emergency Management and Homeland Security programs Region 11.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Norfolk to address the new pole and siren at 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
— Received updates from Kathryn Carlson, CASA of Northeast Nebraska; Wayne Ohnesorg, Nebraska Extension, along with others.
— Reviewed the 2022 noxious weed program with a representative from Don Svitak, county weed superintendent.
— Discussed insurance benefits for county employees for TBX Enrollment System, AFLAC and Colonial Insurance for 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Discussed allowing payroll deductions to employees for the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.
— Conducted a public comments session.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.