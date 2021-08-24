MADISON — Preparing the 2021-22 fiscal year budget has been one of the most difficult ones for the Madison County Board of Commissioners in years.
Inflation, a need to increase wages and several major capital projects — with just a modest increase in valuation to increase revenue — are making it difficult to keep the levy the same as last year’s 37 cents per $100 of valuation.
Add in the cost to repair more asphalt roads and replace bridges above what funds the county has available, and this has become one of the most challenging budgets that the county board has faced in recent years.
While the county board has been working on the budget for weeks, last week was the first time board members had figures with major road projects.
In an ideal world, the county has identified 30.5 miles of road projects to be budgeted, which will cost an estimated $16.7 million.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he knows the county had issued bonds in the past to try to catch up with road projects and has made a dent in projects. Nevertheless, there are many miles of asphalt that are wearing out and need attention, he said.
“I just think it makes business sense, if we think we are going to have this inflation of 8% to 10% a year, to take and bond,” Schmidt said.
The county knows the roads are in bad enough shape that they have to be repaired. And with nearly historically low interest rates, it makes sense to issue bonds to get more roads completed, he said.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said for about $1 million in bonding, the county can get an additional 3 miles of asphalt completed.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said his concern is that by borrowing funds now, it reduces what can be spent in the future. The county pays the bonds back over 10 years.
At the meeting last week, the county had the final major asphalt road projects scheduled to have funds spent:
— Old Hadar Road (completed)
— Battle Creek North
— Elkhorn River stabilization near Tilden
— Four small bridge replacements
— 15 miles of asphalt resurfacing
— Producers Road (concrete)
— North Main Street Madison (nearly finished)
— 838th Bridge
— Four culverts
— Armor coating projects
The county also will get reimbursed for two roads, 536th Road, from Highway 275 to 844th Road and Kaneb Road, which were severely damaged by flooding.
Some projects were discussed that tentatively have been delayed for now, including:
— Boone County line road (3.5 miles).
— About one-fourth miles of South Airport Road.
— 824th Road, about one-half mile.
— Andy’s Lake Road, about one-half mile.
In addition, some projects were discussed that weren’t scheduled:
— Deer Run, about 1 mile that loops northwest of Norfolk.
— First Street, added another mile.
— 835th Road to Highway 81 (had been scheduled for 2022-23).
Commissioners discussed a variety of options from not bonding to bonding up to $5 million — in addition to the $5.5 million projected to be spent.
Johnson said he would put together scenarios for commissioners to consider at the next meeting to try to get as much as they can get completed while bonding nothing, or scenarios such as $1 million, $2 million or other figures.
“We need to know what to do so we can get the budget finished,” Johnson said.
Both Johnson and Uhlir are on the county’s budget committee. Others are Anne Pruss, county clerk, and Nancy Scheer, former county clerk.
Another major consideration will be what the county’s valuation ends up being. Some years, the county’s valuation increases significantly, which helps increase the revenue coming in while the levy stays the same.
Schmidt said he would like to keep the levy the same as it was last year. The valuation is projected to increase 3% or less and will be certified before the commissioners’ upcoming meeting next week.
Uhlir said the county is still trying to catch up for all those years of doing just 5 miles of overlays, which wasn’t keeping pace with how quickly the roads were wearing out.
Another option the county will consider is using inheritance tax funds. In general, the county uses inheritance tax funds as a reserve, keeping at least $2.5 million in it.