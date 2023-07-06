MADISON — Looking to take advantage of having the contractors on the site, the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a remodeling project for a kitchen and breakroom for the public defender’s office.
In April, commissioners voted 3-0 to award a $52,730 contract to d.w.b. Inc. of Madison to do overall work to the building, mainly the entrance, and provide enhanced security features.
The company submitted the only bid but worked with the county board to eliminate features when the cost came in higher than projected.
On Wednesday, commissioners reviewed another part of that bid — the remodeling of the kitchen and breakroom — at the request of Matthew Headley, the public defender.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the original bid included an alternate for an additional cost of $16,072 for the kitchen and breakroom area.
Uhlir said he recalled the bid included upgrading the power from 110-volt to 220-volt to include a stove and microwave. The employees now use a hot plate, so that would be an upgrade and less likely to cause a fire, he said.
“They are using this kitchen,” Uhlir said after visiting the office, which is a few blocks south of the courthouse at 104 S. Main St.
Headley said the other upgrades include a larger sink, new countertops and cabinets. The current cabinets are believed to be from 1987 when the building was built.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said the total amount of the expenditure is going to come out of the current fiscal year budget, which began July 1.
Pruss said in figuring out the the capital acquisition projects budget, the HVAC system took a major portion of the $1.1 million in the previous budget.
Eric Stinson, who participated by phone with the discussion, said he wanted to make sure the kitchen would be used if it is upgraded, especially with a stove.
Uhlir said after visiting the office, he is convinced that it would be. Headley said it would be safer as the employees trip the breaker now when more than one appliance is used at a time.
Commissioners also questioned if the $16,072 bid still would be good, given how much inflation has affected many construction projects.
Headley said he has reached out to d.w.b. but didn’t have a reply back at the time of the meeting.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said given that the company would be on site, it might be able to save funds rather than go there twice.
“Since we’re in there ... doing a remodel, let’s get it all done (at once),” Schmidt said.
The vote to do the remodel was 2-0 at the price quoted earlier, with hopes it can be done for that. Because he participated by phone, Stinson did not vote.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir and Ron Schmidt.
Member absent: Eric Stinson, although he did participate in part of the meeting via phone.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Heather McWhorter, zoning director; Matthew Headley, public defender; three from the public and one reporter.
Meeting lasted: One hour.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Douglas A. Wolken as treasurer/secretary of Madison Rural Fire District.
— Approved purchase of cubicle partition desks in the amount of $11,937 from Eakes Office Solution for the district court.
— Approved purchase in the amount of $44,980 from Larsen International for 2016 Peterbilt 579 for Road District 2.
— Approved a change order for adjusting utilities and repairing a driveway for 2023 asphalt projects, resulting in a net increase of $15,302.
— Approved a right-of-way agreement with Nucor Corp. for s temporary easement in the amount of $0.
— Authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for County Bridge Matching Program for three projects.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved an application from Brandon Seifert to construct a home on less than 40 acres about 2½ miles south and 2½ miles west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road. The property covers about 5.73 acres and is the first home in the quarter of the quarter section.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Joe Barry to construct a home on less than 40 acres. The property is located about 1 mile south and one-half mile west of Battle Creek along 838th Road. The property covers about 3 acres and is the third home in the quarter of the quarter section.
— Discussed and approved a bid for the kitchen and breakroom remodel for the public defender’s office.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.