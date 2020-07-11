Madison County board continues budget talks

MADISON — With many businesses struggling because of the economic shutdown from COVID-19, coupled with significant increases in property valuations, the warning has gone out from businesses to keep government spending down.
That’s partially why the Madison County board of commissioners issued a simple directive at the first budget discussion last month — limit employee salary increases to 2% and freeze the rest of the budgets.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he knows despite the need, there could be exceptions.
“We also recognize if it was in cycle of someone’s budget to purchase something or add something, we didn’t want to necessarily restrict that,” Uhlir said.
Earlier this week, the county board met with many of the elected officials to see what needs might be coming for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
It soon became apparent that while the request is simple, keeping the overall office expenditures to nothing will be difficult.
Uhlir said he appreciates that elected officials usually do a good job of limiting their budget requests. Madison County is just one of the entities that collect property taxes. Others include the public schools, community colleges, cities, rural fire districts, educational service units and natural resources districts.
Uhlir said the only way to try to control the valuation increases would be for everyone to be as fiscally responsible as possible.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said there have been 279 valuation protests filed this year. That’s up from about 200 last year and the most there has been in recent years, she said.
Among the findings presented to the county board from elected officials this week:
— Raising the wages of the veterans services officer by more than 2% is needed to bring it more in line with what other veterans services officers earn. Reasons in support include the county officer’s wage is below average and he has more services than other counties, including a veterans home and VA clinic. In addition, his efforts have helped to bring millions of new dollars into the county, including federal benefits for veterans.
— The sheriff’s department’s most pressing needs include adding an officer for roads and possibly another for jail because of needs. More precise figures are hoped to be known at the next discussion. The department also has been operating an officer short recently.
— The city clerk’s office needs an additional employee to try to ease some of the hours the staff is working, including logging the work hours and comp time for the new payroll system. Costs for the employee will be determined later.
In other budget discussions, Dick Johnson, county highway superintendent, presented the list of projects for the roads department, which include about $8.1 million in new projects. The county will be about $5.2 million short to cover it all but earlier approved spending about $5 million in bonds for road projects.
The county board has the option of issuing all the $5 million in bonds at once or as needed. While interest rates are extremely low now, the county would have to start paying interest on them now before they need the funds.
“The bonding company will sell us whatever we want,” Johnson said. “If you want to get the whole $5 (million), they’d do it, but a lot of these future projects won’t get filled until next calendar year.”
The board directed Johnson to issue about half the bonds now to cover projects through the end of summer and early fall, then assess where matters are next spring. The county has up to a year to issue the bonds.