MADISON — Madison County employees soon will have updated employee policies and procedures to follow.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the new policy and procedure manual, which will take effect Sunday, Dec. 18.
Jordan Suarez and Maggie Olson, consultants with Zelle Human Resource Solutions, were in attendance Tuesday. Zelle HR has been working with the county since October 2021.
Suarez said the manual is being reviewed by an attorney to see if any changes are needed, adding that she believes it is compliant.
Employees have had opportunities to review the handbook as it was worked on, and questions have come up about how the county will deal with family and medical leave absences (FMLA) moving forward.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said some have asked why some FMLA matters are being handled differently from in the past. The answer, Suarez said, is that those matters weren’t being dealt with correctly. She said Zelle will provide education sessions for employees to clarify exactly what has changed.
“I will be here on site doing that,” she said. “I'll make sure I coordinate with department heads and employees to give them that information.”
She added that people are starting to understand FMLA better, and she has seen a positive change in that area.
Suarez told the board she still wants to develop job descriptions for every department, saying it’s important the county has those on file. She will work with each department to get those done and make sure they are compliant.
Along with the new policy and procedure manual, Madison County employees will see more information on their pay stubs.
County clerk Anne Pruss said the information will show their salary and the various benefits also paid by the county.
Zelle HR has been working with the compensation benefits statements with the county, and Suarez said it’s a good way to let the employees see what is being paid in addition to their salary, adding that “it’s a retention tool as well.”
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Jordan Suarez and Maggie Olson with Zelle Human Resource Solutions, and three media representatives.
Meeting lasted 40 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved a right-of-way easement for Elkhorn Rural Public Power District to build an underground transmission line to service power to the new Norfolk soybean crushing plant.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with cities/villages of Battle Creek, Madison, Newman Grove, Tilden and Village of Meadow Grove for purchase of radio and radio equipment. Each municipality, in cooperation with their rural fire protection districts, will receive $300,000. The money will come from Madison County’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Newman Grove for law enforcement services for three years, from Nov. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2025. The agreement calls for Newman Grove to pay Madison County $42,460 for the first year of services, $47,702 for the second year, and $49,737 for the third year.
— Acknowledged receipt of continuation certificate of Douglas A. Wolken as treasurer/secretary of Madison Rural Fire District.
— Acknowledged receipt of cancellation of bond of Sam Kohler as treasurer of Sanitary Improvement District 5.
— Approved board of equalization and board of commissioners meeting guidelines.
— Approved a proposal for a building sign for the courthouse from Love Signs in the amount of $7,974.42.