A local bank founded to help develop the area more than 130 years ago is continuing that tradition with an investment in the Nexus project at Northeast Community College.
Jeff Warnemunde, president of Madison County Bank, said the bank is honored to be a part of the project and to invest in the future of agricultural education in Nebraska.
“The Nexus project to build new ag facilities at Northeast Community College is a great opportunity,” Warnemunde said, “right in the center of the communities we serve.”
The bank has pledged $25,000 to the project, according to a media release.
Madison County Bank was founded in 1888 to finance homes and businesses for residents of the area. The bank now has offices in Albion, Creighton, Madison, Norfolk, Plainview, Randolph and Winside. A second location in Norfolk, under construction on North 13th Street, is expected to open in May.
Warnemunde said Madison County Bank is owned by more than 1,000 residents of the communities the business serves.
“The bank has always been about the local community, and all of our loans are made to local people and companies. Our main industry is agricultural finance,” Warnemunde said. “Over 70% of our loans are direct loans to farmers, so agriculture is an enormous part of what our company is dedicated to.”
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Community College Foundation, said the $25,000 investment by Madison County Bank would help train agricultural producers and agribusiness employees for area communities.
“We hope to break ground late this spring on the first three Nexus priorities,” Kruse said. “More contributions are needed to fully fund this project, and I encourage anyone with an interest in agriculture or education to consider making an investment now.”
Funding for the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project is being solicited to enhance and expand the agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
In addition to the college’s commitment of $10 million, Northeast is seeking at least $13 million in private funds to begin the initial phase of construction, which includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be located near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.
In August, the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF) announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.