A county’s two most important assets are people and land. And they aren’t making any more land.
With that preface in mind, Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney resumed updating of the county’s comprehensive plan last week.
“I’m dependable but not punctual,” Pettit told the joint planning commission, while mixing in humor as she explained the sometimes tedious job of updating the comprehensive plan.
In 2021, Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, and Pettit worked together to obtain a grant to help the towns and county update the comprehensive plan. It had last been updated in 2003. Before that, it had been 1975.
“We did gather a lot of information when we started (in 2021),” Pettit said, including community engagement.
Along with the county, the comprehensive plan is being updated for most of the communities in Madison County except Norfolk. Madison and Tilden originally were included but have declined because they recently updated their plans.
Pettit said she is ready to dig back into the plan, including for Meadow Grove, Battle Creek and Newman Grove.
Newman Grove will next feature a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.
Pettit provided the joint planning commissioners with maps that showed the current land use map.
Land is a fixed asset, so the county needs to make careful decisions, she said.
“Next come the people. They farm here, hold the jobs here and raise their families here. We want to keep the people happy, right? Otherwise, what’s the point of having the land?”
All that results in a constant balancing act between preserving the land and making enough room for everyone to pursue what they want with the land.
“Madison County especially is starting to look less and less just ag,” Pettit said.
That needs to be reflected and affects everything from animal confinements to residences to commercial and industrial uses.
Pettit asked to have the joint planning members who are interested serve on a subcommittee that will go over the plan in detail. The idea is for the subcommittee to come up with recommendations for the entire commission.
“What about this map is something you feel good about — that you hope is still happening?” she asked. “What do you want to keep in 10 years?”
In the end, the finished product will be in a book form that will provide commissioners with information to help make decisions on bridges, roads, farm land and preserving the land for the future, she said.