Four counties in Northeast Nebraska are now in the severe “red” COVID-19 risk level.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) updated its risk dial on its Facebook page Wednesday to reflect the new numbers for Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
The update is from weekly data ending Monday. On a scale of one to four, with one being low COVID-19 risk and four being severe, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties are at 3.29. Burt County is at 3.43.
Last week, all counties were at orange level. Madison and Stanton counties were at 2.63. Burt and Cuming counties were at 2.75.
New and more strict guidelines will now be issued in all four counties by the health department. In the severe “red” COVID-19 risk level, residents are advised to stay at home unless they are essential workers, receiving medical care or acquiring food.
In last week’s orange level, residents were still advised to stay home, but anyone could travel for work, not just essential employees.