Madison County 4-H/FFA Showcase event planned

After the postponement of the 2020 Madison County Fair & Rodeo, the 2020 Madison County 4-H/FFA Showcase will begin Saturday, June 27, in partnership with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department.
Madison County 4-H program and Nebraska Extension staff and volunteers created the event to showcase youths’ exhibits, and it will extend through Thursday, July 16. This event includes the judging of static, horticulture, and food exhibits, as well as livestock and small animal shows.
Judging will look a bit different, as some contests will be virtual. Face-to-face interview judging of static exhibits will not take place, personal protective equipment is strongly encouraged and social distancing will be expected. The 4-H and FFA members can still celebrate their success and show off their accomplishments during the showcase.
The event will not be open to the public. Results of the events will be released in the Daily News and on social media outlets.