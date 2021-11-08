Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event has provided a unique hands-on learning experience for the past four years to more than 1,200 youths from five counties.
The event recently received an Excellence in Extension Team Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for its programming, which inspires young people to take up studies and careers in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics while sharing the importance of science and its application among people.
Throughout the event, which was hosted at the Madison County Fairgrounds, students in kindergarten through sixth grade rotated through hands-on activities that were designed to instill curiosity and critical thinking.
Focused sessions taught by Nebraska Extension staff featured Makerspace activities, robotics, space exploration, galactic adventures and challenges and many other activities that use the application of the scientific method. More than 330 youths attended.
This year’s keynote speaker was Will Abler, owner of Real Reptiles LLC, of Norfolk, featuring his passion for reptiles and animals. Abler is also a Madison County 4-H alumni member.
The Excellence in Extension Team Award was presented to Sarah Polacek, Kim Bearnes, Tessa Hain, Julie Kreikemeier, Ann Fenton, Britney Spieker, Julie Boyle, Megan Hanefeldt, Michelle Kroupa and Deb Weitzenkamp for the program.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The I.N.S.A.N.E. program is a part of the Madison County 4-H School Enrichment programs. For more information about 4-H School Enrichment programs in Madison County, visit madison.unl.edu or call the Nebraska Extension in Madison County at 402-370-4040.