MADISON — Efforts to get an elevator for the Madison Arts Center got a lift this week.
On Tuesday, the Madison County board of commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to provide funds left from the county’s Community Development Block Grant revolving loan fund to the arts center.
Lowell Schroeder of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District told commissioners that the revolving loan fund has been around for years.
In the past year, the state has determined that there are a number of these loan funds around the state. The state decided to repurpose these funds, Schroeder said, and Madison County’s loan fund has been inactive for a few years.
Schroeder said there is an ongoing project with the arts center to get an elevator lift, as well as do some additional fire protection work around the stairwells.
“So we’re going to direct this money toward doing those things which will help provide the fire protection safety for that building,” Schroeder said.
About $34,125 in funds will go to the project. The funds need to be utilized within a community that is more than 51% low- to moderate-income. Parts of Newman Grove and Madison were the only areas it would work, he said.
The Madison Arts Center project is “shovel ready” and should be able to be completed by February 2021, Schroeder said.
“If it is not used for this, it would have to be sent back to the state,” Schroeder said.
Although the fund will be discontinued, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District has a lot of other different types of loans available that have fewer restrictions, he said.
As a result, there are still plenty of funds out there for any businesses that want to start or expand, Schroeder said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he is pleased the funds will remain in the community.
The next step will be to have a contract with construction and general administration presented to the county board. That could happen as early as the next meeting.