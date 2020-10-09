MADISON — There’s another housing option now for those who work in Norfolk or Columbus but who enjoy small-town living.
On Thursday, a ribbon cutting and dedication took place during sunny and windy fall conditions for the Sunset Ridge development, which is between the Tyson Foods plant and the Horizon View development, which opened about three years ago and is farther south and east.
The Sunset Ridge development contains 16 lots, with three houses already under construction. It is zoned R-3, however, so duplexes and other housing also may be constructed.
Renee Mueller of kwELITE Real Estate of Columbus told about 25 people before the ribbon cutting that she is pleased to be part of the project. The group of supporters included city officials, the Madison Chamber of Commerce and others from the community.
Mueller said many people were responsible, including Kim Kwapnioski, a Platte County supervisor and former Norfolkan, and Steven Ramaekers with Granville Custom Homes, which is building the three homes now under construction.
“Most of the credit should go to the Madison Community Redevelopment Authority. They have done so much work and spent so much time putting this group together and putting the funding together,” Mueller said. “And the last piece was really just finding a developer and the marketing that goes into getting these homes sold.”
In addition to the three homes under construction, more will be ready to take place in the spring, she said.
The streets, water, sewer and the rest of the infrastructure are already in place in the development, with lots selling for $15,000. The houses — which are two levels, including the basement — are priced at $255,000 and can be built to suit the owner, with a live floor plan available in Norfolk.
The nearby Horizon View development contains 11 lots on the south end of Madison, with easy access to Highway 81 and Main Street. Six of those lots have sold, with the cost for those lots $20,000.
Like many towns in Northeast Nebraska, Madison doesn’t have enough housing, especially affordable housing for families.
Community officials said the banks in Madison are trying to assist families. Among the benefits now are low interest rates, with programs from such groups as NeighborWorks of Northeast Nebraska and the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
There also are programs for first-time home buyers, and Madison banks try to help home buyers qualify for programs. The Madison banks are Madison County Bank, Frontier Bank and Pinnacle Bank, but lot owners can do their own financing.
The new subdivision is the second one begun in Madison since the 1970s. That last subdivision was full by the 1980s, with the Horizon View development started in 2017.