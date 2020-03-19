MADISON — The Historic Presbyterian Community Center here looks as though it will receive revolving loan funds to assist with a passenger elevator to help make it more accessible.
On Tuesday, the Madison County board of commissioners discussed the project with Lowell Schroeder, who is a community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
Schroeder, who works with the City of Madison, said the project previously received other grant funds. There’s a nonprofit community center that oversees activities.
The distinctive brown brick building opened in 1914 at the corner of Third and Nebraska streets in Madison. It was known as the First Presbyterian Church and was the third and final church building to serve the once-growing congregation.
In recent years, the church building has been transformed into a community and cultural center. While the building has hosted weddings and Easter services, its primary use has been for concerts, plays, art shows and other community gatherings.
Like a lot of old buildings, Schroeder said, it was built with steps going up and down from ground level, which provides barriers for both residents and in getting other grant funds.
The property also has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building’s architecture is unusual and distinctive, including octagon-shaped Sunday school rooms, stained-glass windows and intricate woodwork.
Madison County has available revolving loan funds from a Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). As money gets paid back and has met the original requirements, the funds can now be repurposed from economic development to any CDBG projects.
That would include removal of architectural barriers, such as those that exist with this building, Schroeder said.
With no shovel-ready projects now available for the revolving loan funds, Schroeder asked the county board Tuesday whether it would be interested in allowing those funds to go toward the Madison elevator project. Funds also could be used to help establish fire walls to help make the building safer, he said.
Commissioners said they would be interested in assisting. To do so, Schroeder said the county board would need to schedule a public hearing in the future, receive comments on the project and then pass a resolution using the block grant funds toward the project.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, the county board voted 3-0 to pursue the project so the economic development district could begin preparing the documents to enable it to happen in the future.
“I think this is great work to try and use those funds before we would lose them,” said Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he agrees, and this could help Madison as well.
“It’s a great community center and will allow everyone to continue to use it in the future,” Ohl said.