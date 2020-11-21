From encouraging economic development to applying for grants to assist with residential housing, zoning updates and land use maps can be important tools for cities and counties.
On Thursday evening, the Madison County Joint Planning Commission received good news regarding a grant that Madison and Pierce counties received that will assist their planning efforts.
Lowell Schroeder from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District informed commissioners that a grant of about $200,000 would help the two counties update their zoning and comprehensive land use maps, as well as for cities and towns within the counties.
Susan Norris, Pierce County director of economic development, and Heather McWhorter, zoning director for Madison and Pierce counties, worked on finding potential sources of grant funding, Schroeder said.
The grant that was awarded is from USDA Rural Development and includes an update of the comprehensive plan for both counties, as well as a plan for the communities within the two counties to conduct a survey and a strategic planning process.
The University of Nebraska Community Vitality Department and Jordan Rasmussen of Pierce will lead the process.
Schroeder said the good thing about the process is it brings forth a lot of volunteers, develops community leaders and gets a lot of community groups working together.
“In a way, we’re kind of doing a regional plan around the Norfolk trade area,” Schroeder said. “So how do we identify the resources in Madison County through the comprehensive plan and then working with each of the communities, how can they be better communities in housing, workforce, business — all of those things.”
The process will be intensive, working with professionals, identifying the needs of the communities and then trying to fund ways to fund those needs, he said.
The cities are not necessarily defined by the boundaries within the city limits but also the surrounding residential area and the farms. It is a little like envisioning the town as within the school district, Schroeder said.
The grant that was applied for was a national grant, and fewer than 10 were awarded.
In Madison County, Tilden recently went through a planning update. The city hired Bobbi Pettit, a planner for Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney. Her firm will be recommended to help lead the studies.
Given her familiarity with the region and her work, her company will be recommended to assist.
There will need to be a commitment from the village boards, the counties and the people to participate in the meetings and the planning. It will probably be about three or four meetings over three or four months.
Schroeder said they a packet of information would be developed to be sent out to the communities. They also will work with McWhorter after the new year to get the whole process started, he said.
The joint planning commission didn’t take any action following Schroeder’s report.