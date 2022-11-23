Made in Nebraska store

Store owner Bonita Lederer of Pierce is shown in the Nebraska Created store, which is at the Sunset Plaza this year.
More than 40 vendors from Nebraska will have their products available at the Nebraska Created store, which is back at the Sunset Plaza this Christmas season.
The store — which has been selling crafts, food, books, lotions and other gift items for 13 years — was downtown last year because the Lederer was unable to come to an arrangement with the former owners of the Sunset Plaza.
That changed this year, and the store is back in its former mall location, which is where the Hallmark Store was once located.
The store will be open when the mall is open, which is Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.