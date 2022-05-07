A woman who transported drugs across the Mexican border into the U.S. was sentenced to prison on Friday.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 25-year-old Teriona Freemont of Macy was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 76 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. After completing her term of imprisonment, Freemont will begin 5 years of supervised release.
On March 8, 2020, after traveling through Nebraska, Freemont and co-conspirators Pablo Leyva and Chrystian Townsley drove in a truck in Arizona on their way to Mexico to engage in drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The three brought a Diamondback Arms Inc. DB-15 rifle to facilitate the drug trafficking. Officers in Arizona pulled them over and took the rifle. Freemont was prohibited from possessing firearms because she was an unlawful user of methamphetamine and marijuana.
After the traffic stop, Freemont, Leyva and Townsley continued traveling toward Mexico. During the next few days, they reached the Mexican border, entered Mexico to facilitate drug trafficking, left the truck in Mexico and reentered the United States on foot.
After reentering, a fourth person involved drove to Arizona, picked the traffickers up and began driving them back to Nebraska. On March 14, 2020, in Liberal, Kansas, while driving to Nebraska, an officer conducted a traffic stop and located five cellophane-wrapped packages collectively containing about 4 pounds of methamphetamine and 65 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. Freemont, Leyva and Townsley were transporting the drugs to distribute them.
Leyva and Townsley both previously pleaded guilty to firearm charges, plus conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. They received sentences of 20 years’ and 15 years’ imprisonment, respectively.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the U.S. Secret Service, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.