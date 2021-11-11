OMAHA — A 29-year-old Macy man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for assault to an intimate partner resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Cody Lee Chilson to 33 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After Chilson’s release from prison, he will begin a two-year term of supervised release.
On Feb. 12, 2021, Chilson was at his residence that he shared with the victim on the Winnebago Indian Reservation in Winnebago. Chilson and the victim, who was Chilson’s girlfriend at the time, became involved in a dispute concerning a cellular phone. During the dispute, the defendant pushed the victim to the ground, punched her multiple times in the face and kicked her in the head.
The victim went to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which included a hematoma to the right forehead and a medial orbital fracture to the right eye.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Winnebago Police Department.