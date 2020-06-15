Macy man sentenced to prison

OMAHA — Darrian Grant, 22, Macy, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor while on the Omaha Reservation, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

There is no parole in the federal system. Following his release from prison, Grant will serve a five-year term of supervised release. Grant was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. on Friday.

Between August 2018 and April 2019, Grant engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim, who was between 12 and 16. Grant was 20 years of age and 21 years of age during this time period. Grant is an enrolled member of the Omaha Tribe.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Service and the FBI.

