Court bench NDN

OMAHA — Saville Thomas, 18, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 60 months imprisonment for traveling to the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and committing an act of domestic violence.

Thomas will also serve three years of supervised release after he is released from prison, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. There is no parole in the federal system.

In February 2020, Thomas of Macy traveled and entered the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and attempted to seize, abduct, or carry away, a minor female with whom Thomas had been in an intimate and dating relationship.

Thomas entered a home through a window where the minor was sleeping, assaulted an occupant of the home, and then grabbed the minor by the hair, dragging her out of a window. Thomas was stopped from taking the minor when other occupants in the house heard the commotion and came to the victim’s aid.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Tags

In other news

Macy man sentenced to prison

Macy man sentenced to prison

OMAHA — Saville Thomas, 18, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 60 months imprisonment for traveling to the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and committing an act of domestic violence.

More testing for COVID-19 offered

More testing for COVID-19 offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware Thursday afternoon of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district.

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.