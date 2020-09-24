Macy man sentenced to prison

OMAHA — Saville Thomas, 18, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 60 months imprisonment for traveling to the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and committing an act of domestic violence.
Thomas will also serve three years of supervised release after he is released from prison, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. There is no parole in the federal system.
In February 2020, Thomas of Macy traveled and entered the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and attempted to seize, abduct, or carry away, a minor female with whom Thomas had been in an intimate and dating relationship.
Thomas entered a home through a window where the minor was sleeping, assaulted an occupant of the home, and then grabbed the minor by the hair, dragging her out of a window. Thomas was stopped from taking the minor when other occupants in the house heard the commotion and came to the victim’s aid.
The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.