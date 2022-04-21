A Macy man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for two robbery convictions.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said 20-year-old Andres Runningshield was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 60 months’ imprisonment and 3 years’ postrelease supervision. Runningshield’s co-defendant, Tariq Thomas, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, June 30.
In March 2021, officers with Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a residence in Macy after a report of a fight, according to a press release. Officers contacted the victims, who said they had given two men a ride from Sioux City, Iowa, back to Macy.
When the group arrived at the residence, the men assaulted the victims and robbed them at knifepoint, taking a cellphone and the keys to the vehicle. Witnesses identified the robbers as Runningshield and Thomas.
This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.
ALSO in federal court, 23-year-old Juwan Grant of Decatur has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian country beginning in February 2021 and continuing through May 2021. The penalty for Grant if he is convicted is 15 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, supervised release of 5 years to life and a $100 special assessment.