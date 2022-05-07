A man already serving a term in state prison was sentenced to federal prison on Friday.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 42-year-old Allen Webster of Macy was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Webster was sentenced on Sept. 21, 2021, in Douglas County District Court to 5 to 8 years in prison following his conviction for theft by receiving stolen property. Webster won’t begin serving his federal sentence until his state sentence is complete. After his release from federal prison, Webster will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
On July 4, 2019, a confidential informant identified Webster as someone offering to sell a gun, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The next day, law enforcement recorded a phone call between the informant and Webster confirming that the transaction would occur at an Omaha parking lot.
Authorities observed a vehicle driven by Webster enter the parking lot and saw him speak with the informant. Webster did not have the gun with him, so he left. He returned a short time later and sold the informant a .38-caliber handgun.
Webster had previously been convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and felon in possession of a firearm.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department and was part of Project Safe Neighborhood.