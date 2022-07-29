A Macy man will serve time in federal prison for assaulting an officer in December.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 35-year-old Santana McCauley was sentenced on Thursday in federal court by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 28 months in prison. After his release from federal prison, McCauley will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On Dec. 2, 2021, McCauley refused to pull his car over and fled from officers in Macy, according to a press release. He drove through a backyard, onto a sidewalk and at a police car. After finally stopping his vehicle, McCauley ran from police and into a residence. After officers handcuffed McCauley, he headbutted an officer.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.