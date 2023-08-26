A Macy man who drunkenly assaulted an officer last year has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr said Jordan Wolfe, 25, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to 2 years in prison for assaulting an officer and 6 months for violating the terms of his supervised release. After his release from prison, Wolfe will serve 2 years of supervised release.

On March 28, 2022, an officer with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a residence in Macy on a request to remove an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance, according to a press release. The officer identified Wolfe as the man causing a disturbance and learned that he was arguing with his girlfriend.

The officer attempted to remove the woman from the situation while Wolfe continued to be belligerent and disruptive. When the officer went to place Wolfe under arrest, Wolfe pulled and pushed away from the officer and then punched the officer in the face. Wolfe was taken into custody.

At the time, Wolfe was on federal supervised release for assault with a dangerous weapon.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

Tags

In other news

City offers one- and six-year street plan proposal

City offers one- and six-year street plan proposal

Norfolk city officials hosted a one- and six-year street improvement plan meeting for the community on Thursday afternoon at the Norfolk Public Library. During the meeting, officials discussed street project priorities, a schedule for those projects and how they would be funded.

Trump, 18 others charged in election case meet deadline to surrender

Trump, 18 others charged in election case meet deadline to surrender

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday.