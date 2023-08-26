A Macy man who drunkenly assaulted an officer last year has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr said Jordan Wolfe, 25, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to 2 years in prison for assaulting an officer and 6 months for violating the terms of his supervised release. After his release from prison, Wolfe will serve 2 years of supervised release.
On March 28, 2022, an officer with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a residence in Macy on a request to remove an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance, according to a press release. The officer identified Wolfe as the man causing a disturbance and learned that he was arguing with his girlfriend.
The officer attempted to remove the woman from the situation while Wolfe continued to be belligerent and disruptive. When the officer went to place Wolfe under arrest, Wolfe pulled and pushed away from the officer and then punched the officer in the face. Wolfe was taken into custody.
At the time, Wolfe was on federal supervised release for assault with a dangerous weapon.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.