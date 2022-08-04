OMAHA — Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Patrick Walker, 56, Macy, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for assaulting an officer.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Walker to 37 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After Walker’s release from federal prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

On Oct. 30, 2021, a police officer responded to a call in Macy concerning a male inside a residence. After entering the residence, the officer encountered Walker.

The officer advised Walker that he had to leave the residence. Walker then tackled the officer and slammed his head to the floor. The officer suffered head trauma and a cut.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.

