A man convicted of stealing a vehicle last December will spend the next year in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 20-year-old Lonnie Woodhull of Macy was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle in violation of the Dyer Act.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Woodhull to an incarceration term of 12 months and one day. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On Dec. 18, 2020, Woodhull stole a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe in Sioux City, Iowa, and drove across the state line to South Sioux City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the Tahoe, which at times was traveling more than 100 mph.
Woodhull drove through Winnebago and arrived at the entrance to Macy on the Omaha Reservation before crashing through a COVID checkpoint barricade, almost striking two tribal workers manning the roadblock.
He was arrested by tribal police and later confessed to stealing the vehicle in Iowa and driving to Nebraska.
The case was primarily investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.